Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Mt. Notre Dame Health Center
699 E. Columbia Ave
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Mass of Christian Burial
Following Services
Mt. Notre Dame Health Center
699 E. Columbia Ave
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Milano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Mary Milano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister Mary Milano Obituary
Sister Mary Milano

Cincinnati - Sr. Mary Milano, a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, born in Chicago, Illinois, died peacefully on July 21, 2019 at the age of 87, in the 70th year of her religious life. Her passing is mourned by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, her brother, John Milano, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Her parents and three brothers preceded her in death. Sister's ministries in education saw her teaching and administering in Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus, Detroit, Phoenix, Chicago and Humbale in Kenya, East Africa. She served as a novice director, spiritual director and retreat director after her work in education. The visitation will take place on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 1:30- 2:45 at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center, 699 E. Columbia Ave, Cincinnati, OH (513-821-7448), followed by the Mass of Christian Burial and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jubilee Fund of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur which supports Sisters in Africa, 701 E. Columbia Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45215. Funeral arrangements: Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Reading (for complete obituary see www.springgrove.org)
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.