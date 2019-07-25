|
Sister Mary Milano
Cincinnati - Sr. Mary Milano, a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, born in Chicago, Illinois, died peacefully on July 21, 2019 at the age of 87, in the 70th year of her religious life. Her passing is mourned by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, her brother, John Milano, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Her parents and three brothers preceded her in death. Sister's ministries in education saw her teaching and administering in Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus, Detroit, Phoenix, Chicago and Humbale in Kenya, East Africa. She served as a novice director, spiritual director and retreat director after her work in education. The visitation will take place on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 1:30- 2:45 at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center, 699 E. Columbia Ave, Cincinnati, OH (513-821-7448), followed by the Mass of Christian Burial and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jubilee Fund of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur which supports Sisters in Africa, 701 E. Columbia Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45215. Funeral arrangements: Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Reading (for complete obituary see www.springgrove.org)
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 25, 2019