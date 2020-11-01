Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Moorman Browne



Louisville - Browne, Mary Moorman passed away on October 26, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. Dear wife of Matthew Browne, beloved daughter of Robert (deceased) and Toots (deceased) Moorman. Sister of Ann Gehrum, John (Sondra) Moorman and the late Peggy (Larry) Schroeder. Aunt of Susan Bryant, Tim (Amy) Moorman and Jennifer (Jason) Sprouse. No services. Burial at Resthaven Memorial Park, Louisville, Kentucky. May she rest in peace.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store