Mary Moorman Browne
Louisville - Browne, Mary Moorman passed away on October 26, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. Dear wife of Matthew Browne, beloved daughter of Robert (deceased) and Toots (deceased) Moorman. Sister of Ann Gehrum, John (Sondra) Moorman and the late Peggy (Larry) Schroeder. Aunt of Susan Bryant, Tim (Amy) Moorman and Jennifer (Jason) Sprouse. No services. Burial at Resthaven Memorial Park, Louisville, Kentucky. May she rest in peace.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.