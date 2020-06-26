Mary "Joan" Olcott
Green Township - Olcott, Mary "Joan" (née Remaklus) June 24, 2020, age 90, resident of Green Township, OH. Joan passed away peacefully at Hospice of Cincinnati after a fall/complication with infection. Preceded in death by husband James D. Olcott, daughter Deborah M. Olcott, daughter-in-law Margie L. (née Zimmerman) Olcott, sister and brother-in-laws Susan (née Comer) and Eugene Olcott of TX & Audrey P. and Thomas P. Lechner of Dayton, parents Edna and Irvin Remaklus of Dayton, and aunt and uncle Mary and William Settos of Springfield, OH. Before marriage, Joan was a graduate of Villa Julienne HS, member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority, and later pinned and graduate of the Red Cross where she served as a Nurse's Aide working on the hospital wards of the disadvantaged. Professionally, she was a proud secretary/office-mgr. with the start-up of Reliable Rubber Products Co of Dayton before moving to Cincinnati, where she served on the membership board of Green Township Civic Club. Joan is survived by son Daniel J. Olcott, grand-son Benjamin C. Olcott, foster grand-son Leo Walker and foster great grand-son Keifaun Walker, many precious nieces, nephews, and friends. A profound thank you to her friends and caregivers, Beth Desalvo, Nancy Bracken Holthaus, Kathy Wedig, Sharon Bellman, Julie Alley and Mark Altmayer, who enabled her to reside at home. Visitation at 9:30 a.m. and followed by Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 30th at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Cincinnati, OH. Memorials may be sent to Hospice of Cincinnati. Condolences can be sent to www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.