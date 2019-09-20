Services
Beach Funeral Home-West
4999 N. Wickham Rd.
Melbourne, FL 32940
(321) 751-6012
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Ascension Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ostendorf Moore

Add a Memory
Mary Ostendorf Moore Obituary
Mary Ostendorf Moore

Melbourne, FL - Mary Ostendorf Moore, Melbourne, FL, formerly of Anderson Township, died Mon., Sept. 16, following a long period of declining health. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sheila Irene and her parents, August and Antonia Ostendorf. Preceding her also were two brothers, Joseph and Bernard. In addition to her husband, Gerald, Mary is survived by her sons, Brian V. Moore (Julie), Phoenix, AZ, Thomas E. Moore (Angie), North Palm Beach, FL, and daughter Valerie A. Moore, Boynton Beach, FL, devoted grandmother of Brian Jr., Lauren, Kevin, Eric, Katie and David. Also surviving are nieces and nephews. Born in Dayton, OH, Mary attended local parochials schools and later attended Nazareth College, Muskegon, MI. She was later an executive secretary at Frigidaire, in Dayton. From her early years Mary was a sports enthusiast, especially in golf. She played in many leagues and was a member of Royal Oak Golf Club. As a long-time resident of Anderson Township, Mary was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Mary was devoutly religious and took great pride in the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at Ascension Catholic Church. Burial to following at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .

Online condolences maybe left at beachfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now