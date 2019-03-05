Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Norman Chapel, located inside Spring Grove Cemetery
4521 Spring Grove Ave
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Norman Chapel, located inside Spring Grove Cemetery
4521 Spring Grove Ave
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Fischer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Patricia "Patti" Fischer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Patricia "Patti" Fischer Obituary
Mary Patricia "Patti" Fischer

Cincinnati - Mary Patricia "Patti" Fischer, survived by husband Daniel Fischer; her children Alex Fischer, Amanda (Tim) Cormier and Anthony (Barry Grace) Fischer; grandchildren Ellie, Cate, Jackson and Sophia; mother Ruth Allgeier; mother-in-law Doris Fischer. Predeceased by her father Edwin Allgeier and father-in-law James Fischer. Passed away on March 1, 2019 at the age of 68.

Visitation will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Norman Chapel, located inside Spring Grove Cemetery, 4521 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati 45232. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cincinnati Children's Hospital at P.O. Box 5202, Cincinnati, OH 45201. Online condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.