Mary Patricia "Patti" Fischer
Cincinnati - Mary Patricia "Patti" Fischer, survived by husband Daniel Fischer; her children Alex Fischer, Amanda (Tim) Cormier and Anthony (Barry Grace) Fischer; grandchildren Ellie, Cate, Jackson and Sophia; mother Ruth Allgeier; mother-in-law Doris Fischer. Predeceased by her father Edwin Allgeier and father-in-law James Fischer. Passed away on March 1, 2019 at the age of 68.
Visitation will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Norman Chapel, located inside Spring Grove Cemetery, 4521 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati 45232. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cincinnati Children's Hospital at P.O. Box 5202, Cincinnati, OH 45201. Online condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 5, 2019