Mary Patricia "Patti" Shannon
- - Mary Patricia "Patti" Shannon, born on May 26, 1927, daughter of the late John and Grace Shannon, sister of the late Edward J Shannon, Ann Rottner, Virginia Gribben, and John Paul Shannon, and sister in law of the late Robert Rottner and Jack Gribben, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 8 AM. She dearly loved all her nieces and nephews including her twin nephews, Mike and Dan Shannon, Sharon Smith, Lisa Parks, Teri Rottner, Paul Shannon, the Gribben family nieces and nephews, and her sister in law, Lois Ann Shannon. Patti's "smiling Irish eyes" showed great devotion to her Irish heritage. Her happiest moments were in the many family gatherings and occasionally writing poetry. A Celebration of Life will be held for Patti on Tuesday, March 19 at Blessed Sacrament Church in Fort Mitchell. Visitation is from 9 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Entombment at St. Mary's Cemetery in Fort Mitchell. SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. For private online condolences visit swindler-currinfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019