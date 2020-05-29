Mary Paul
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Paul

White Oak - Mary (nee Mahon) Paul, beloved wife of the late Joseph M. Paul Jr. Devoted mother of Maureen (Kevin) Griffin, Kathryn (William) Grein, Gregory (Heidi) Paul and Matthew (Jill) Paul. Loving grandmother of Meghan (Bradley) Barnes, Anna and Kevin Griffin Jr., Natalie, Tony (Selena), Sarah and Mallory Grein, Erin, Emily, Nolen and Ellie Paul, the late Grace Griffin and the late Nathaniel Stone Paul. Great grandmother of Luke and Jacob Grein. Dear sister of Sr. Maureen Mahon OSF. Preceded in death by 8 brothers and sisters, Don, Pat, Joan, Ed, Ann, Eileen, Peggy, and Kay. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Mary passed away on Thursday, May 28 at the age of 82. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Thursday (June 4) from 5-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Aloysius Church, 4366 Bridgetown Rd. on Friday (June 5) at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sisters of St. Francis P.O. Box 100, 22143 Main Street Oldenburg, IN 47036. For visitation and mass, social distancing will be practiced and the family is encouraging those attending to wear a mask. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Aloysius Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved