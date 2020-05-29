Mary Paul
White Oak - Mary (nee Mahon) Paul, beloved wife of the late Joseph M. Paul Jr. Devoted mother of Maureen (Kevin) Griffin, Kathryn (William) Grein, Gregory (Heidi) Paul and Matthew (Jill) Paul. Loving grandmother of Meghan (Bradley) Barnes, Anna and Kevin Griffin Jr., Natalie, Tony (Selena), Sarah and Mallory Grein, Erin, Emily, Nolen and Ellie Paul, the late Grace Griffin and the late Nathaniel Stone Paul. Great grandmother of Luke and Jacob Grein. Dear sister of Sr. Maureen Mahon OSF. Preceded in death by 8 brothers and sisters, Don, Pat, Joan, Ed, Ann, Eileen, Peggy, and Kay. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Mary passed away on Thursday, May 28 at the age of 82. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Thursday (June 4) from 5-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Aloysius Church, 4366 Bridgetown Rd. on Friday (June 5) at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sisters of St. Francis P.O. Box 100, 22143 Main Street Oldenburg, IN 47036. For visitation and mass, social distancing will be practiced and the family is encouraging those attending to wear a mask. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 29 to May 31, 2020.