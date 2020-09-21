1/1
Mary Pepper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Pepper

Hebron - Mary Lucille Pepper, 90, formerly of Hebron passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at her residence in Alpharetta, GA. She was a member of Hebron Baptist Church, a retired school bus driver for 17 years and a preschool transportation aide for 10 years for the Boone County Schools. Mary loved to read and spend time with her Perimeter Church Widows Group. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 51 years, Carl Lewis Pepper; and parents, Eddie C. and Amelia Giles Milling. Survivors include sons, Ed (Eleanor) Pepper of Alpharetta, GA and Mike (Tina) Pepper of Lexington, KY; grandchildren, Will (Kristen) Pepper, Amelia Pepper, Mary Helen Pepper, John Pepper and Charles Pepper; great grand daughter, Anna Kate. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, face masks must be worn, and attendance is limited to 50% of the church's capacity while still maintaining a 6 feet of social distance. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Friday, September 25th and from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26th at Hebron Baptist Church in Hebron with a funeral service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26th at the church. Interment will be at Hebron Lutheran Cemetery. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, HEBRON is serving the family. Memorials are suggested to Hebron Baptist Church, 3435 Limaburg Road Hebron, KY 41048. Online guest book at www.middendorfbullock.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
1833 Petersburg Rd
Hebron, KY 41048
(859) 431-1718
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved