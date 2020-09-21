Mary Pepper
Hebron - Mary Lucille Pepper, 90, formerly of Hebron passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at her residence in Alpharetta, GA. She was a member of Hebron Baptist Church, a retired school bus driver for 17 years and a preschool transportation aide for 10 years for the Boone County Schools. Mary loved to read and spend time with her Perimeter Church Widows Group. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 51 years, Carl Lewis Pepper; and parents, Eddie C. and Amelia Giles Milling. Survivors include sons, Ed (Eleanor) Pepper of Alpharetta, GA and Mike (Tina) Pepper of Lexington, KY; grandchildren, Will (Kristen) Pepper, Amelia Pepper, Mary Helen Pepper, John Pepper and Charles Pepper; great grand daughter, Anna Kate. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, face masks must be worn, and attendance is limited to 50% of the church's capacity while still maintaining a 6 feet of social distance. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Friday, September 25th and from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26th at Hebron Baptist Church in Hebron with a funeral service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 26th at the church. Interment will be at Hebron Lutheran Cemetery. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, HEBRON is serving the family. Memorials are suggested to Hebron Baptist Church, 3435 Limaburg Road Hebron, KY 41048. Online guest book at www.middendorfbullock.com