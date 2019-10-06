Services
Mary Phelan
Mary (DelVecchio) Phelan


1925 - 2019
Mary (DelVecchio) Phelan Obituary
Mary (nee DelVecchio) Phelan

Maineville-passed away peacefully, October 2, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Jeremiah Phelan; devoted mother of Lynne (Dave) Lapham, Jay (Donna) Phelan and the late Mark Phelan; loving grandmother of Dave (Casandra) Lapham, Sarah (Tom) Sicking, Courtney (Jim) Root and Caitlin (Scott) Faughn; great-grandmother of 7; dear sister of Antoinette Mitchell, Phyliss Clarke and Nicholas DelVecchio. The family will honor Mary's wishes with a private service. She will rest next to her husband in Massachusetts National Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to , P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263.Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further information.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019
