Mary "Joyce" Rademacher
Cincinnati - Beloved wife of Richard J. Rademacher for 59 years. Loving mother of Michael (Kathy) Rademacher, John (Lisa) Rademacher, Dr. Jeanne (Dr. David) Margolin and Dr. James (Nancy) Rademacher. Cherished grandmother of Katie, Erin, Tony, Andrew, Olivia, Elizabeth, Eric, Brian, Megan and Grace. A dear sister of James McEvilly, Geraldine McEvilly, Helen Draney and the late John McEvilly, Joan Stuart and Patricia McEvilly. Joyce graduated from St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing. She was an active member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church for over 50 years. Joyce passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the age of 83 years. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 5-7pm at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, Ohio 45231. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10 am at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 9375 Winton Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231. Memorial contributions may be made to Cincinnati Right to Life. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 24, 2019