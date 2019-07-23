|
|
Mary Reedy (nee Glover)
Cincinnati - REEDY, Mary (nee Glover) beloved wife of the late John Reedy. Dear mother of David (the late Sylvia) Reedy. Loving sister of the late David and Vincent Glover. Mary passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at age 95. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue, College Hill, 45224 on Thursday, July 25, from 10 AM until funeral service at 11 AM. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 23 to July 24, 2019