Mary "Jackie" Reinert
Cold Spring - Mary "Jackie" Reinert of Cold Spring passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She was the Beloved wife of Jerry Reinert for 62 years. Loving mother of Shelley (Dick) Fardo, Lisa (Chad) Tucker, Mary Pat (Paul) Shingledecker, and loving aunt to Bob West. Devoted nana of Zachary Fardo, Jared Shingledecker, Tyler Shingledecker, Tanner West and Haley West. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister Joyce Mullins. Jackie was a member of Newport High School Alumni Class of 1953. She enjoyed traveling and cherished her time boating on the "Miss Jackie" with family and many friends. Family will receive friends 10:30-11:00 am at St. Joseph Church, 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076 on Saturday, February 8, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am. Burial will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp & Erschell Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.dmefuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Brighton Center, 741 Central Ave., Newport, KY 41071 or the , 5211 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45227.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020