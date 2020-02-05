Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Reinert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary "Jackie" Reinert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary "Jackie" Reinert Obituary
Mary "Jackie" Reinert

Cold Spring - Mary "Jackie" Reinert of Cold Spring passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She was the Beloved wife of Jerry Reinert for 62 years. Loving mother of Shelley (Dick) Fardo, Lisa (Chad) Tucker, Mary Pat (Paul) Shingledecker, and loving aunt to Bob West. Devoted nana of Zachary Fardo, Jared Shingledecker, Tyler Shingledecker, Tanner West and Haley West. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister Joyce Mullins. Jackie was a member of Newport High School Alumni Class of 1953. She enjoyed traveling and cherished her time boating on the "Miss Jackie" with family and many friends. Family will receive friends 10:30-11:00 am at St. Joseph Church, 4011 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076 on Saturday, February 8, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am. Burial will take place at St. Stephen Cemetery. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp & Erschell Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.dmefuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Brighton Center, 741 Central Ave., Newport, KY 41071 or the , 5211 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45227.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -