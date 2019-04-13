|
|
Mary "Lucy" Rooney
- - Mary "Lucy" Rooney (nee Sheblessy) wife of the late George F. Rooney, beloved mother of Dr. Rick (Carole) Rooney, Carol (Drew) Morgan, Mary Ellen Mortimer, and Diane (Alan) Breier, dear grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 21, devoted aunt of Ted, Jack, Janet, and Steve. April 10, 2019. Age 100 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Anderson Twp. on Tues. April 16, at 10:30 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Tues. from 9:30-10:30 AM. Memorials to . T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 13, 2019