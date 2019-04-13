Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Anderson Twp., OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Anderson Twp., OH
Mary "Lucy" Rooney

- - Mary "Lucy" Rooney (nee Sheblessy) wife of the late George F. Rooney, beloved mother of Dr. Rick (Carole) Rooney, Carol (Drew) Morgan, Mary Ellen Mortimer, and Diane (Alan) Breier, dear grandmother of 14 and great-grandmother of 21, devoted aunt of Ted, Jack, Janet, and Steve. April 10, 2019. Age 100 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Anderson Twp. on Tues. April 16, at 10:30 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Tues. from 9:30-10:30 AM. Memorials to . T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 13, 2019
