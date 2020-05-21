Sister Mary Rosanne Boh
Park Hills - Frances Ann Boh was born in Covington, Kentucky on January 4, 1943, the second oldest of nine children to Alma and George Boh. Called by her middle name Ann described her family as fun and joyful. Before she started school, she enjoyed helping her mother with daily chores and the ever-growing family. Ann attended St. Paul Elementary School, Florence, Kentucky, and then graduated from Notre Dame Academy in 1961. After graduating, she entered the Sisters of Notre Dame. Her only worry was how homesick she would be upon leaving her close-knit family. She soon made her profession of vows on August 16, 1964. Sister Rosanne continued her education at Villa Madonna College (now Thomas More University). Through the years, sister ministered in community service including housekeeping, food service, technology, and printing. She was a master at refinishing furniture and repairing just about anything. An area of ministry she felt most meaningful was tutoring adults with disabilities. Teaching them the basics of everyday life was very fulfilling to her. She could give her students independence and make them feel valued. Sister enjoyed each one of her ministries and carried them out with patience and gentleness. In 2016 Sister Rosanne retired to Lourdes Hall. She continued living the charism by taking part in the daily activities and going on special outings with her community. She always had a smile to greet each person. Sister Mary Rosanne went home to God peacefully on May 19, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Rosalind McCafferty. She is survived by her brothers John, Richard, and Norbert Boh; and her sisters Martha Kirby, Doloures Ryan, Mary Brady, and Rita Christy. Sister also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, a celebration of Sister Mary Rosanne's life will be held for family and friends at a later date. A private Catholic blessing and burial will take place at the provincial center and convent cemetery. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements.
Memorials are requested to The Sisters of Notre Dame, 1601 Dixie Highway, Covington, KY 41011. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Park Hills - Frances Ann Boh was born in Covington, Kentucky on January 4, 1943, the second oldest of nine children to Alma and George Boh. Called by her middle name Ann described her family as fun and joyful. Before she started school, she enjoyed helping her mother with daily chores and the ever-growing family. Ann attended St. Paul Elementary School, Florence, Kentucky, and then graduated from Notre Dame Academy in 1961. After graduating, she entered the Sisters of Notre Dame. Her only worry was how homesick she would be upon leaving her close-knit family. She soon made her profession of vows on August 16, 1964. Sister Rosanne continued her education at Villa Madonna College (now Thomas More University). Through the years, sister ministered in community service including housekeeping, food service, technology, and printing. She was a master at refinishing furniture and repairing just about anything. An area of ministry she felt most meaningful was tutoring adults with disabilities. Teaching them the basics of everyday life was very fulfilling to her. She could give her students independence and make them feel valued. Sister enjoyed each one of her ministries and carried them out with patience and gentleness. In 2016 Sister Rosanne retired to Lourdes Hall. She continued living the charism by taking part in the daily activities and going on special outings with her community. She always had a smile to greet each person. Sister Mary Rosanne went home to God peacefully on May 19, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Rosalind McCafferty. She is survived by her brothers John, Richard, and Norbert Boh; and her sisters Martha Kirby, Doloures Ryan, Mary Brady, and Rita Christy. Sister also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, a celebration of Sister Mary Rosanne's life will be held for family and friends at a later date. A private Catholic blessing and burial will take place at the provincial center and convent cemetery. Middendorf Funeral Home in Ft. Wright are handling the arrangements.
Memorials are requested to The Sisters of Notre Dame, 1601 Dixie Highway, Covington, KY 41011. Online condolences to: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 21 to May 22, 2020.