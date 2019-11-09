Services
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Teresa of Avila Church
1175 Overlook Avenue
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:15 AM
St. Joseph New Cemetery
4500 Foley Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Green Township - (Nee Mueller) Beloved wife of the late Edward Schroeder. Loving mother of Edward (Trina), Thomas (the late Polly), Stephen (Stacie), John (Lisa) and James (Sandra) Schroeder. Devoted grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Dear sister of the late George and Thomas (Joyce) Mueller. Sister in law of Lois and Jane Mueller. Also survived by her many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 82 years of age. Mass of Christian Burial on WEDNESDAY at St. Teresa of Avila Church at 10:00 AM. Memorials may be made to St. Teresa of Avila Memorial Fund, 1175 Overlook Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45238. B.J. Meyer Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
