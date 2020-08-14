1/
Sister Mary Ruth Boudot Rsm
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sister Mary Ruth Boudot, RSM

Cincinnati - Sister of the Sisters of Mercy for 79 years. Daughter of the late Eugene Boudot and Amanda Schuesler. Preceded in death by sisters, Jeanette Schoepflin and Betty Adams, and brother Louis Boudot. Sister Mary Ruth taught at many elementary schools in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati and in Tennessee. She spent six years in the missions in Jamaica. She was a patient representative at the former Sienna Home in Dayton. In her later years, Sister was involved in prison ministry in Dayton and in Cincinnati. Services postponed indefinitely. Memorials may be made to McAuley Convent, 1768 Cedar Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45224




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved