Sister Mary Ruth Boudot, RSM



Cincinnati - Sister of the Sisters of Mercy for 79 years. Daughter of the late Eugene Boudot and Amanda Schuesler. Preceded in death by sisters, Jeanette Schoepflin and Betty Adams, and brother Louis Boudot. Sister Mary Ruth taught at many elementary schools in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati and in Tennessee. She spent six years in the missions in Jamaica. She was a patient representative at the former Sienna Home in Dayton. In her later years, Sister was involved in prison ministry in Dayton and in Cincinnati. Services postponed indefinitely. Memorials may be made to McAuley Convent, 1768 Cedar Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45224









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store