Mary Schmidt
Florence - Mary M. Schmidt, 68 of Florence, KY passed away July 25 2019. Mary was born August 28, 1950 in Cincinnati, OH to Thornton and Betty Morgan Stitt. Mary was a School Teacher for 26 years, having taught 9 years in the Newport, KY school system and 17 years at Florence Elementary School in Florence, KY. She was a member of Mary Queen of Heaven Church in Erlanger, KY and was preceded in death by her Parents and 1 Brother Larry Stitt. Mary is survived by her Husband of 45 Years John Schmidt, 1 Son Andrew Schmidt, 1 Grandson David Schmidt, 4 Sisters Sue Sizemore, Judy Collins, Karen Allgeyer, Lisa Sullender, and 1 Brother Mark Stitt. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 AM, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Mary Queen of Heaven Church, 1150 Donaldson Rd., Erlanger, KY 41018. Visitation will be from 4 - 7 PM, Tuesday, July 30 at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US 42, Florence, KY 41042. Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery, Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 13067, Alexandria, VA 22312. Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from July 28 to July 29, 2019