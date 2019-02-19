Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Carmel Manor
100 Carmel Manor Rd,
Fort Thomas, KY
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
12:30 PM
Carmel Manor
100 Carmel Manor Rd
Fort Thomas, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Schoborg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Schoborg

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Schoborg Obituary
Mary Schoborg

Ft. Thomas - Mary Schoborg, 93 of Ft. Thomas, passed away February 16, 2019 at Carmel Manor. She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Kromer, Sherri (Mike) Broering; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sister, June Kimmerle; son in law, Robert Hetterick . Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Schoborg; daughter, Linda Hetterick; sister, Alma Bartels; brother, Albert Stoeckel. Mary retired from the commercial lending department at U.S. Bank; and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cold Spring, KY. She enjoyed bowling; playing cards and line dancing with her sisters; traveling, especially to Fripp Island, SC; and The Cincinnati Reds. Mary's favorite thing above all was spending time with her family and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, Febuary 20, 2019 from 11:30 AM until time of service at 12:30PM at Carmel Manor, 100 Carmel Manor Rd, Fort Thomas, KY 41075. Burial to follow at St. Stephens Cemetery in Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorial donations may be made to Carmel Manor Nursing Home. Fares J. Radel Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.