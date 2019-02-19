|
Mary Schoborg
Ft. Thomas - Mary Schoborg, 93 of Ft. Thomas, passed away February 16, 2019 at Carmel Manor. She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Kromer, Sherri (Mike) Broering; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sister, June Kimmerle; son in law, Robert Hetterick . Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Schoborg; daughter, Linda Hetterick; sister, Alma Bartels; brother, Albert Stoeckel. Mary retired from the commercial lending department at U.S. Bank; and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cold Spring, KY. She enjoyed bowling; playing cards and line dancing with her sisters; traveling, especially to Fripp Island, SC; and The Cincinnati Reds. Mary's favorite thing above all was spending time with her family and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, Febuary 20, 2019 from 11:30 AM until time of service at 12:30PM at Carmel Manor, 100 Carmel Manor Rd, Fort Thomas, KY 41075. Burial to follow at St. Stephens Cemetery in Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorial donations may be made to Carmel Manor Nursing Home. Fares J. Radel Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 19, 2019