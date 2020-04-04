|
Mary Steinkamp
Florence - Mary J. Steinkamp (nee Merrill), 83, April 3, 2020. Beloved wife of E. Robert Steinkamp, devoted mother of Steven Steinkamp, MD (Charlotte Dorn, MD), Lori Siebert (Steve) & Lisa Boehm (Jim), loving daughter of the late Josephine (nee Longtin) & Louis Merrill, dear sister of the late Austie & Larry Merrill & Terry Gizzi. Also survived by 6 grandchildren & 3 great grandchildren. Mary was a surgical LPN at St. Francis Hospital & a homemaker. Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020