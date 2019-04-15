|
Mary Stella Gampfer, Sr. O.S.F.
Oldenburg - Age 81 of the Srs. of St. Francis Convent in Oldenburg, IN., is survived by her brothers David, Joseph and Terrance Gampfer. She is preceded in death by her parents Rose (Nee: Goeke) and Charles Gampfer and brother Charles Gampfer. She taught at schools in Indiana and Ohio including Our Lady of Angels in Cincinnati and Fenwick High School in Middletown. Visitation is Tuesday from 1 - 3 p.m. at the convent chapel. Funeral services follow at 3 p.m. For online condolences go to www.weigelfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Srs. of St. Francis, P.O. Box 100, Oldenburg, IN, 4036 (www.OldenburgFranciscans.com).
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 15, 2019