Mary Sue Teegarden
Grant's Lick - Mary Sue (Webster) Teegarden, 80, a long-time resident of Grant's Lick, passed away on the morning of February 20, 2020. Sue was married to the love of her life, Richard Jay Teegarden, for sixty years prior to his passing in 2012. Sue spent her life serving others. She was a realtor who loved helping families find their perfect home or assisting someone in making a new start in life. She served as a Kentucky Real Estate Commissioner from 1996-2005. Sue and Jay owned and ran Teegarden Auction and Realty, bringing people from all over Kentucky and Ohio together for their weekend auctions. There you could always find friends, family, antiques and laughter. Sue ran for State Representative of the 69th District, and although she was not elected, she advocated fiercely for women, children, and civil rights her entire life. Sue, lovingly referred to as Mamaw, loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a never-ending supply of stories, love and ice-cream sandwiches for any one of them who happened to stop by. Sue loved dancing with her husband in the kitchen while the radio played, traveling to collect matchbooks and memories to share upon her return, and comedy ("but not stupidity.") She was fiercely intelligent and could entertain a conversation on any subject from international policy to farm machinery. Sue's smile and humor lit up the room. Anyone who knew her has a story they can't wait to share about their time with her. She was greatly loved and will be deeply missed. Sue is survived by her children: Randy (Kathy) Teegarden, Jerilin (Mark) Morris and Danny Teegarden; sister, Ramona (Tony) Bezold; grandchildren: Lee Allen (Heather) Teegarden, Mandy (Russel) Thomas, Andrea (Rebekah) Morris and Kellie Hazen; great-grandchildren: Brenna, Russel and Jack Thomas, Levi and Presley Hazen. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1237 Rocky View Dr, Cold Spring, KY 41076 from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow in the Oakland Cemetery, Grant's Lick. Arrangements entrusted to Alexandria Funeral Home. Online condolences can be expressed at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020