Services
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:45 PM
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 PM
St. William Church
4108 W 8th Street
Cincinnati, OH
Mary Tegenkamp


1934 - 2019
Mary Tegenkamp Obituary
Mary Tegenkamp

Green Township - Mary E. Tegenkamp (Nee Kempe), Beloved wife of Theodor Tegenkamp for 58 years. Loving mother of Theresa (Daryl) Beiter, Theodor J. Tegenkamp and Thomas C. (Jacqueline M.) Tegenkamp. Devoted Oma of Elizabeth, Mary, Michael Beiter, Casey, Katie and Caroline Tegenkamp. Dear sister of Liz (Paul) Siefert and the late Bernice Beinke. Sister in law of Carl Beinke. Also survived by her nieces, nephews, other family and friends. 70 year member of the Kolping Society. Passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 84 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on THURSDAY from 5:00 PM until Kolping Prayers at 7:45PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. William Church, 4108 W. 8th St., Friday at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Fr. David Hiller OFM Fund, c/o Catholic Kolping Society of Cincinnati, 10235 Mill Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45231-1924. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 23, 2019
