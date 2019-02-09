|
Mary Tenkotte
Park Hills - Mary M. Tenkotte, age 88, of Park Hills, KY passed away peacefully on February 6, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Harry V. Tenkotte; children, Peggy Engelman (Greg), Tom Tenkotte and Paul Tenkotte (John Schlipp); grandchildren, Mark and Brenda Engelman, Melissa and Alex Foltz and 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, Rt. Rev. Msgr. Allen J. Meier, August Meier and Helen Topmiller; sister-in-law, Cecilia Meier. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 9:00 AM until Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10:00 AM at Mother of God Church (Covington, KY). Entombment will follow at St. John Cemetery (Ft. Mitchell, KY). The family wishes to express its heartfelt appreciation to the loving and caring professionals of Rosedale Green. Memorial contributions are suggested to a , online condolences can be made at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 9, 2019