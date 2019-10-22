|
|
Mary Therese Brauer
Cincinnati - Mary Therese (Delez) Brauer, 88, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Frank M. Brauer; 5 children, Christine (Stephen) Mueller, Frank (Mary Ann) Brauer, John (Marilyn) Brauer, Karen (Michael) Mueller, and Laurie (Bruce) Maxfield; 16 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 542 Walnut St, Lawrenceburg, Indiana followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 am. Visit us at www.fitchdenney.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019