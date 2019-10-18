|
|
Mary Thorne
West Chester - THORNE, Mary Claire (nee Schlosser). Beloved wife of Thomas J. Thorne Sr. for 42 years. Loving mother of Thomas J. Thorne Jr., Matthew J.(Kristen) Thorne and the late Michael J. Thorne. Dear sister of Albert (Debbie) Schlosser, Nancy (the late John) Barrett, Michael (Debbie) Schlosser and the late Donald Schlosser and Peggy Line. Sister-in-law of Richard Line. Passed away October 17, 2019 at the age of 64. Visitation will take place at Hodapp Funeral Home 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt.42), West Chester, Wednesday from 2PM until 4PM & 6PM until 8PM. Mass of Eternal Rest will take place at St.Gabriel Church 48 W. Sharon Rd., Glendale, Thursday at 10AM. In lieu of flowers consider a contribution In Memory of Mary Thorne to the Cleveland Clinic Lung Transplant Program P.O. Box 931517 Cleveland, OH 44193. Condolences tohodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019