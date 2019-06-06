Services
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
(859) 341-7800
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Agnes Church
1680 Dixie Hwy.
Ft. Wright, KY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Agnes Church
1680 Dixie Hwy.
Ft. Wright, OH
View Map
Mary Trimpe Obituary
Mary Trimpe

Covington - Mary Margaret Trimpe. Passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Mary Margaret is survived by many loving cousins, godchildren and friends. Visitation Friday, June 7th from 10:30 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 am at St. Agnes Church 1680 Dixie Hwy. Ft. Wright, KY 41011. Interment St. John Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to St. Charles Care Center. Online condolences at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 6, 2019
