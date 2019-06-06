|
Mary Trimpe
Covington - Mary Margaret Trimpe. Passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Mary Margaret is survived by many loving cousins, godchildren and friends. Visitation Friday, June 7th from 10:30 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 am at St. Agnes Church 1680 Dixie Hwy. Ft. Wright, KY 41011. Interment St. John Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to St. Charles Care Center. Online condolences at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 6, 2019