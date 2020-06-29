Mary Turner
Florence - Mary Annette Turner, 72 years of age, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. She was the loving daughter of the late Dorothy and Jon Spang. Mary leaves behind her loving daughters, Amberly Dehner (Darrell) and Stephanie Turner as well as their father, Wayne Turner. She was the loving grandmother of Kerrick Turner, Mehryn Toole, Kylie Jane Toole, and Ryan Toole. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews as well as many dear friends. Mary is preceded in death by her brother, Jon Spang and sister, Dianne Spang. Mary spent many years working as a Customer Service Supervisor at Prestolite Electric and Kroger. She enjoyed gardening and bowling, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her great love of her family and her infectious laugh. Mary will be greatly missed by all that knew her. Visitation will take place on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US HWY 42; Florence, KY 41042. Services will follow at 7 PM. Memorials can be left in Mary's honor to the American Heart Association: 240 Whittington Pkwy; Louisville, KY 40222. Online condolences may be left for the family at:
www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Florence - Mary Annette Turner, 72 years of age, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. She was the loving daughter of the late Dorothy and Jon Spang. Mary leaves behind her loving daughters, Amberly Dehner (Darrell) and Stephanie Turner as well as their father, Wayne Turner. She was the loving grandmother of Kerrick Turner, Mehryn Toole, Kylie Jane Toole, and Ryan Toole. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews as well as many dear friends. Mary is preceded in death by her brother, Jon Spang and sister, Dianne Spang. Mary spent many years working as a Customer Service Supervisor at Prestolite Electric and Kroger. She enjoyed gardening and bowling, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her great love of her family and her infectious laugh. Mary will be greatly missed by all that knew her. Visitation will take place on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM at Stith Funeral Home, 7500 US HWY 42; Florence, KY 41042. Services will follow at 7 PM. Memorials can be left in Mary's honor to the American Heart Association: 240 Whittington Pkwy; Louisville, KY 40222. Online condolences may be left for the family at:
www.stithfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.