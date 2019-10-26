Services
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-2241
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Connley Brothers Funeral Home
11 E Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
Mary V. Rogers Abner

Mary V. Rogers Abner Obituary
Mary V. Rogers Abner

Erlanger - Mary V. Rogers Abner, 84, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at her residence in Erlanger, KY. She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church in Covington, KY and a member of the American Legion Post # 203 Auxiliary in Latonia, KY. Mary was a former Mrs. America Pageant Finalist and a former Democratic Queen of Northern Kentucky. She enjoyed writing poetry and music and she was a gifted pianist. Mary was preceded in death by her husband: Raymond Abner; sisters: Bobby Jean Spears and Do Rogers; brother: Jim Rogers and grandchildren: Pam and Jeremy. She is survived by her daughters: Pam (Tony) Robinson, Mary Jo (Greg) Donnelly, Tina (Nick) Rengering and Kim (Bob) Fulmer; sons: Jerry (Darlene) Abner and Bill (Teresa) Abner; sisters: Ruby Lauderman and Liz Brewer; brother: Bill Rogers; grandchildren: Bridget, David, Brandon, Tiffany, Tia & Sean and 7 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 10 AM until the funeral service at 12 PM (noon). Interment: Highland Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2019
