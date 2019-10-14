Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
Mary V. "Jinny" Roll

Mary V. "Jinny" Roll Obituary
Mary V. "Jinny" Roll

Colerain Twp. - Mary Virginia "Jinny" Roll (nee Berter), age 90, passed away peacefully with family by her side on 10/12/2019. Jinny was the loving wife to the late Bernard "Bud" Roll for 65 years. Devoted mother to Debi (Ken) Miller, Gregg (Wanda) Roll, Cindy (Daryl) Peacock, and Laurie (Dave) Louis. Cherished grandmother of Mindy (Shane) Burke, Evan (Cayaurima) Miller, Mike (Angie) Miller, Lauren and Olivia Roll, Sean (Kim) and Kelsey Peacock, Tyler Cox, Nikki (Enye) and Zach Louis. Great grandmother of Genevieve and John Burke, Antonieta, Lorenzo, Pierce and Eva Miller, Kalynn and Harli Peacock, William, Marcus and Brianna Hawkins, Ethan Ferguson, Ezekial Willingham and angels Alex and Luke Ferguson. Visitation will take place at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Thursday (Oct 17) from 10am until time of funeral service at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , Inc. P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
