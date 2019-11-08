|
|
Mary Vaughan (formerly McMillan) nee Byrne
Mary Vaughan (formerly McMillan) nee Byrne went home to be with the Lord on October 28th 2019. She was born January 25th 1934 in Jackson, Ohio to Leo Justin and Ruth Wood Byrne. She was raised in Deer Park, Ohio. Mary was a Registered Nurse and graduated from Deaconess Hospital, where she worked for many years. After raising her children, she returned to her nursing career as a Director of Nursing for several nursing homes in the greater Cincinnati area. She was a member of Northern Hills United Methodist Church. She is survived by her devoted husband, George W. Vaughan, her three sons, Kevin McMillan, Michael (Kimberly) McMillan, Terry (Kim) McMillan, and her daughter Hilary Hampton-Cram (Alan Cram). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles (Glenn) Byrne and Robert (Laveta) Byrne. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 11:30am, Saturday, November 9th, at Mt. Healthy Christian Church, 7717 Harrison Ave 45231 by Pastor Beckie Linn Gregory.
Private burial on Sunday, November 10 at Fairmount Cemetery in Jackson, Ohio
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019