|
|
Mary Virginia Battershell
Bellevue - Mary Virginia (nee Stapleton) Battershell, 90 of Bellevue, Kentucky passed away on September 20, 2019 at Carmel Manor Nursing Home, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Mary was born December 31, 1928 in Covington, Kentucky to Robert Stapleton and Thelma Fernandez Stapleton. She was a graduate of LaSalette Academy, Covington, Kentucky. Member of St. Stephen Church/Holy Spirit Parish, Newport, Mothers Club of St. Stephen, Busy Bee Homemakers, and a volunteer for various charities for over 30years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Husband, Billy D. Battershell, Brothers, Jack Stapleton, Bob Stapleton and Richard Stapleton, Sister-in-law, Rita Stapleton. Mary is survived by her Daughters, Mary M. Huneke, Helen (late Larry) Whitehead, Sons, Jim (Sharon) Battershell, Dave (Dianne) Battershell, and Steve (Katya) Battershell, Brother, Tom Stapleton, 14 Grandchildren, and several great grandchildren. Visitation 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, Kentucky. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Holy Spirit Parish, 825 Washington Ave., Newport, with Msgr. William F. Cleves, officiating. Entombment will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to Holy Spirit Parish, 825 Washington Avenue, Newport, KY 41071. Special condolences and memories may be shared at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 22, 2019