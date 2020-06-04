Mary Virginia Crabtree Leffler Long
Alexandria - Mary Virginia Crabtree Leffler Long, age 92. Resident of Alexandria, KY, formerly of Covington, KY passed to her eternal home on Wedensday, June 3, 2020 at the The Seasons of Alexandria, Alexandria, KY. She was a homemaker. Preceeded in death by her: 1st husband William Leffler (1977), second husband Ronald Long (2007); sons Dennis William Leffler (2009), Tom Leffler (2013) and sister Joy Hoover. . She is survived by her: daughter Dorris Leffler Early; sons; Casey Bronson, Berlie Leffler, Vernon Leffler, and Andy Leffler; 11-grandchildren and 24-great grandchildren 6 great great grandchildren; sisters; Pearl Poteet, Betty Taylor; brothers Billy, Jay and Wayne Crabtree. Visitation 11:00 AM until hour of service at 1:00 PM Saturday, June 6th, at the Allison & Rose Funeral Home, 5645 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, KY. Interment 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 9th ,Crown Hill Memorial Park, Colraine Townshilp, OH. Memorials, if desired, may be dirrected to the American Heart Assn. 5211 Madison Road, Madisonville, OH 45227




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
01:00 PM
Allison & Rose Funeral Homes
JUN
9
Interment
11:00 AM
Crown Hill Memorial Park
