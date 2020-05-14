Mary Virginia (Kelly) Fiorini
Cincinnati - Mary Virginia (Kelly) Fiorini, 05/17/1934, age 85, Cincinnati, OH, rested in peace on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10, 2020. She graduated from Butler High School in 1952 and graduated from IN Vocational College in 1985 with an Associate Degree in Administrative Secretarial Sciences. She was a homemaker and later worked for the Indiana State Senate and the Indiana State Police. She married Frank A. Fiorini on April 7, 1956. They had seven children their spouses and their children: Andrew, Olathe, KS, wife Tracy, daughters Annette (Matt Bradbury), Natalie (Blake Trobaugh); Peter, Andover, KS, wife DeAnne, children Geremie (Allisia) and Jessica (Chris Conrow); Thomas, Cincinnati, OH, wife Jo Anne, sons Marco, Luke, and James; Philip, Cincinnati, OH; Anne Maria, CA, James, Fishers, IN, wife Debbie, children Amanda and Paul; Matthew, San Antonio, TX, wife Leona, children Brianna and Kaeden; two great granddaughters Gianna and Violet, and three great grandsons Rocco, A.J. and Alex; her brother Gerald, Cincinnati, OH; several nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents J.H. Kelly and Esther Donehue Kelly, siblings John (the late Edelle McCoy), Charles, Lillian (the late Ralph Schweinefuss), Harry (the late Norma Foster), Alfred (the late Jo Schmutte); and Ann Elaine Kelly.
Mass of Christian Burial was held privately due to the China Virus. Interment took place in the St. John Cemetery, Demossville. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Bishop Miege High School 5041 Reinhardt Dr. Roeland Park, KS 66205 or to the Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly, 5530 Colerain Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45239. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com Woodhead Funeral Home, 310 W. Shelby Street, Falmouth, KY 41040 is caring for the family.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 14 to May 17, 2020.