Mary Wallace Cummings
Cincinnati - Ms, Mary Wallace Cummings, passed away peacefully September 27, 2020 at the Beechwood Home, Cincinnati. Mary Cummings (nicknamed Wally) was born February 24, 1934 in Flemingsburg, KY to Dr. John R Cummings and Mary Frances Cummings (nee Porter). She is survived by her brother, J. David Cummings (Claudia), a niece, nephew and a great-niece and great-nephew. A native of Fleming County, Ms, Cummings was a descendant of a pioneer Kentucky family that settled in Fleming County in the 1790's. At one time she owned a portion of the original farm. For a number of years, Ms. Cummings was an employee and volunteer of The Christ Hospital.
There will be a private graveside service at the Fleming County Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
The Cummings family thanks the Beechwood Home staff for the thoughtful care and love it dedicated to Wally so she could live a dignified life during her last years on earth.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Beechwood Home, Christ Hospital or a charity of your choice
.