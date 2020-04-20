Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Weiler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Weiler

Add a Memory
Mary Weiler Obituary
Mary Weiler

Cincinnati, OH - WEILER Lisa Anne, age 59, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Lisa is survived by her two siblings Mark R. (Mary Ann) Weiler and Sally J. Weiler, niece Leigh Anne (Stephen) Apke, nephew Bradley Weiler and niece Melissa (Ryan) McDonald, three great-nephews and one great-niece. Preceded in death by her loving parents Russell H. Weiler and Mary M. Weiler. Lisa will be remembered for her brave spirit, devoted care for her sister, commitment to her family and friends and as an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds. A private family gathering will be held on Wednesday, April 22, at the Hodapp Funeral Home in West Chester followed by an interment ceremony at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Margaret of York Church at a later date due to the ongoing global pandemic. Memorials may be made to or the .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -