Mary Elizabeth Knox Westermeyer, née Knox, 87 years of age, of Florence, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Mary was born in Union, KY to the late Aubrey Thomas and Lena Hazel Knox. She was the beloved wife of the late William J. Westermeyer. Mary leaves behind her sons, Tony Westermeyer (Arlene), Todd Westermeyer (Tessa), Ben Westermeyer (Vickie), Paul Westermeyer (Helen), Roger Westermeyer (Renee), John Westermeyer (Darcy); and daughters, Roberta O'Connor (Mark), and Nicole Reblando (Gerundio). Mary was the loving grandmother of 20 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her dear sister, Kathryn Cason. Mary was very artistic; she enjoyed painting, sculpting, gardening, writing poetry and an avid antique collector. She will be greatly missed. Memorials can be left in Mary's Honor to the Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be left for the family at:
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019