Fort Thomas - Mary Wilma (nee Jackson) Neal, 92 of Fort Thomas, Kentucky passed away on November 13, 2019 at Marjorie P. Lee Nursing Home, Cincinnati, OH. Wilma was born August 30, 1927 in Independence, KY to Frank Jackson and Mary Neihoff Jackson. Wilma was a graduate of Simon Kenton High School, Independence and The Christ Hospital School of Nursing. A member of the First Baptist Church of Ft. Thomas where she was a Sunday School Teacher. Registered Nurse for Dr. Grover and St. Luke Hospital. Wilma volunteered at the Baptist Home in Newport, PTA at Highlands High School and she loved gardening, sewing and being with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Morgan A. Neal, brothers, Charles "CA" and Frank Jackson, sister, Nellie Sipple. Wilma is survived by her Sons, Greg (Peggy) Neal of Fort Thomas, KY, and Keith (Tracee) Neal of Fort Thomas, KY, and Grandchildren, Matthew and Amanda. Visitation will be 11:00 am to 12:30 pm, Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Fort Thomas, 600 N. Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Service will follow at 12:30 pm Tuesday, with Rev. Jeremy Shannon, officiating. Entombment will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Ft. Thomas, 600 N. Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, KY 41075 or to the Marjorie P. Lee Retirement Home, 3550 Shaw Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home caring for the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019