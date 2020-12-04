1/
Maryann Burwinkel
Maryann Burwinkel

Cincinnati - Maryann Burwinkel (nee Fermann) beloved wife of Henry "Hank" Burwinkel, Jr. Loving mother of Paul (Kathy) Burwinkel, Edie Schmidt, Henry "Chip" (Ginny) Burwinkel, III, Beth (Bob) Meyung, Susan (Mark) Bolin, Dan (Angela) Burwinkel, and Julie (Tom) Palermo; Devoted grandmother of Matt (Keeley), Ben (Shelby), and Nick Burwinkel; Anna Schmidt, Kristi (Jim) Goshdigian, Bridget and Adam Schmidt; Amy (Chris) Stamper, Stephanie (Luke) Resczynski, Kevin (Becca) and Kyle Burwinkel; Sarah, Tim (Mallorie) Meyung, Samantha (Luke) Combs, David and Jane Meyung; Emily, Mitchell, Andrew, and Will Bolin; Francis and Perseus Burwinkel; Thomas, Nate, and Jack Palermo. Maryann also leaves behind thirteen great grandchildren. Passed away November 30, 2020, at 84 years.

Maryann lived a full life, filled with laughter, love, and work, with Hank always by her side, and an abundance of family and friends. She was a committed volunteer with numerous organizations, living by the motto of "Those to whom much is given, much is expected."

Private funeral service to be set at a later date at Bellarmine Chapel, and a full celebration of life in the coming year. Please see full obituary at www.naegelefuneralhome.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
(513) 631-2240
