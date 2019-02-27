Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
800 Ohio Pike
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
800 Ohio Pike
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
MaryJane Shell

Cincinnati - Shell, MaryJane, beloved sister, devoted daughter and faithful friend passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the age of 58. She is preceded in death by her parents Albert J. Shell and Mary Jane Shell. MaryJane will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Molly Ann Shell, and her dog, Baby Bella. A Mass of Christian Burial Friday March 1st, at 11 AM at St. Thomas More Church 800 Ohio Pike, Cincinnati, OH. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 AM until the time of service. Memorials may be made to League for Animal Welfare (www.flaw.org. ), Clermont Senior Services (www.clermontseniors.com. ) or Life Center Organ Donor Network (www.lifepassiton.org) . Evans Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 27, 2019
