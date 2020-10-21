1/1
Marylouise Linsinbigler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marylouise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marylouise Linsinbigler

Titusville - Marylouise Linsinbigler, 74, of Titusville passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Marylouise was born on November 11, 1945 to the late Oliver and Grace Fischer. Marylouise enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles and watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune but, most of all she enjoyed her time as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Other than her parents, Marylouise is preceded in death by her beloved husband of fifty years, Charles Linsinbigler Sr. She will be greatly missed by her daughters Maryjane Smith, Kathyann Hoffman, Cheryl (Richard) Reisenbeck and Dawn (Anthony) Nelson; son Charles Linsinbigler Jr., fifteen grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved