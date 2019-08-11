Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Maryrose (Peters) Truman


1920 - 2019
Maryrose (Peters) Truman Obituary
Maryrose Truman (nee Peters)

Cincinnati - Passed away Tuesday July 30, 2019, age 98, beloved wife of the late Elmer Michael Truman, M.D., loving mother of Michael (Roberta), Angela (Daniel) Doepker, Thomas, David (Kathleen), and Mary Pat (Steven) Castleman, loving grandmother of Chad (Amy) Truman, Andrea (Murat) Gundogdu, Matthew Doepker, Kristin (Jason) Farr, Lauren (Brandon) Murphy, Christopher (Kim) Castleman, Kathryn Doepker, Ashley Rose (DeMarcus) Mitchell, Michelle Castleman and Nicholas Truman. Loving great-grandmother of 13. In accordance with Mrs. Truman's wishes, her body was donated to U.C. College of Medicine. Funeral Mass to be held at a later date at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Monfort Heights. Contributions in her memory may be made to Right to Life. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019
