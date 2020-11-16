Sister MaryTheodore Nolan
Melbourne - Sr. Mary Theodore Nolan, CDP died peacefully at Holy Family Home on November 14, 2020. She was a professed member of the Congregation of Divine Providence for 73 years. Born in Covington, Ky in 1930 to Howard and Irma Nolan, she made her first profession of vows in 1947 and professed her final vows in 1952. Sr. Theodore was a gifted woman who served in a variety of ways. She began her ministry of service assisting in the dining room at Theological College, Washington DC. One of her greatest joys was to care for young children and babies at St. Vincent de Paul Orphanage, Providence, RI where she worked for 10 years. As a certified Executive Housekeeper, she oversaw staff and responsibilities at Our Lady of the Way Hospital, Martin, KY; Jeanne d'Arc Residence, New York; and St. Anne Convent, Melbourne, KY. She also was a CCD Coordinator at St. Philip Parish, Melbourne and was involved in pastoral visits to the elderly at St. John the Evangelist Parish in Carrollton. In addition, Sr. Teddy ably managed the convent laundry duties and shared her skills as an excellent cook. Her service extended to the Congregation's House of Studies in Rome, Italy where she helped in a variety of ways for two years. She moved to Holy Family Home in 2013 where she continued to offer assistance wherever she could. A well-liked person, whose dedication to hard work and fun, made her someone others enjoyed being around and working with. She was respected for her kindness, good sense of humor and devotion to prayer. She loved to play cards, eat chili dogs and enjoy a rum and coke now and then. She will be missed by her religious community, the Sisters of Divine Providence and numerous nephews and nieces who visited with her often and kept in touch with her over the years she lived away. Her brother Jim and her sister Pat O'Hearn and their spouses preceded her in death. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Immaculate Conception Chapel, Holy Family Home, Melbourne on Wednesday, November 18 at 9:00am. There will be no Wake or Visitation. Her burial will be in the convent cemetery following Mass. Memorials to the Congregation of Divine Providence, 5300 Saint Anne Drive, Melbourne, Ky. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com
. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell assisting with the services.