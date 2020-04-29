|
Mathias "Mick" Foltyn
Colerain Twp. - Mathias (Mick) Foltyn passed away peacefully, Friday April 24th, 2020, at age of 79. Beloved husband nearly 56 years to Sheila (nee Reen) Foltyn. Loving father to Christine Foltyn, Bill (Karen) Foltyn, Brian Foltyn, and Patrick (Jody) Foltyn. Dear brother of Patricia Luce. Grandfather to Noah and Kaitlyn Foltyn; Delaney, Davis, Kennedy and Lucy Foltyn; Mackenna and Ricky Foltyn. Born in Chicago, home of his beloved Cubs, Mick was thrilled they won the World Series in his lifetime. He was also a big fan of his Chicago Bears, the Monsters of the Midway. Mick's idea of a perfect day was a round of golf at Miamiview Golf Club, topped off with spending time with his beautiful wife and grandchildren. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be sent to charity of donor's choice. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020