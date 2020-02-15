|
Matt Canode
Florence - Matthew R. Canode, 55, of Florence, Kentucky, formerly of Bellevue, Ohio, died Friday, February 14, 2020 at his home. He was born May 7, 1964 to Donald and Cora (Kelly) Canode. He graduated from Bellevue High School in 1983. Matt was an avid sports fan and was always the life of the party. He loved his dog, Tyko, but he loved his boys more than anything. Matt is survived by his sons: Shane Canode and Reese Canode, both of Florence; his siblings, LaDona (Marc) Weisenberger and Kip (Erica) Hager, all of Bellevue; the mother of his sons, Jill (Gruber) Canode of Florence; his aunt, Lynda (Jim) Todd of Bellevue; and six nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Canode; mother, Cora Hager; sister, Pamela Rohrbacher; and brother, Donald Canode, Jr. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm at Stith Funeral Home 7500 US HWY 42, FLORENCE, KY 41042. Memorial Service will begin at 7 pm. There will also be a Celebration of Life in Matt's hometown at a future date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Bellevue Baseball Commission (Little League) 250 W Main Street Bellevue, Ohio 44811-1326. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020