Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Alexandria - Matthew Glen Abbott, 31, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Saint Elizabeth Fort Thomas. Matthew was the former owner\operator of FYNO Candles of Alexandria. He was a quiet person but loved to perform in theatres: the Aronoff where he performed in the play "Guys & Dolls, the Milford Theatre Guilde and Kincaid Regional Theatre. Matthew loved all animals and loved to help people. Even in death he continues to help people thru donation of tissue, he will touch the lives of 75 to 100 people. Matthew is survived by his loving parents, Tom & Rita (Lykins) Abbott; siblings: Thomas and Wendi Abbott; maternal grandmother, Della Lykins Harrison. Visitation Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Alexandria Funeral Home from 5:00 PM until time of Funeral service at 7:00 PM. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
