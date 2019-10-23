Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Wilder - Matthew Jeffrey Ray, 50 of Wilder, KY passed away on October 21, 2019. He was born in Pikeville, Ky and was raised in Michigan. He enjoyed watching movies, especially super hero movies. Matthew was a Truck Driver for 25 years with Classic Express in Aurora, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his Father, Charles E. Ray. Matthew is survived by his Children, Erica Daulton, Samantha (Mariah) Ray & Joshua Ray; Mother, Wylodean Ray; Siblings, Chuck (Rita) Ray, Mike Ray, Wanda (Wayne) Sisson, Debbie Wright, Allen (Anna) Ray, Pam (Terry) Roberts, Kenneth (Lynn) Ray & twin brother Mark Ray; 37 nieces and nephews. A visitation will take place on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 4 pm until 7 pm. The Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Floral Hills at 11 am. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019
