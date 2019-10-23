|
|
Matthew Jeffrey Ray
Wilder - Matthew Jeffrey Ray, 50 of Wilder, KY passed away on October 21, 2019. He was born in Pikeville, Ky and was raised in Michigan. He enjoyed watching movies, especially super hero movies. Matthew was a Truck Driver for 25 years with Classic Express in Aurora, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his Father, Charles E. Ray. Matthew is survived by his Children, Erica Daulton, Samantha (Mariah) Ray & Joshua Ray; Mother, Wylodean Ray; Siblings, Chuck (Rita) Ray, Mike Ray, Wanda (Wayne) Sisson, Debbie Wright, Allen (Anna) Ray, Pam (Terry) Roberts, Kenneth (Lynn) Ray & twin brother Mark Ray; 37 nieces and nephews. A visitation will take place on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Floral Hills Funeral Home from 4 pm until 7 pm. The Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Floral Hills at 11 am. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019