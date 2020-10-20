Matthew Nelson

Matthew NelsonCalifornia - Matthew Dewayne Nelson 39, of California, KY was called home to the Lord on October 18, 2020. He will be immeasurably missed by his children; Jayden Seafort, Ella Nelson and Noah Nelson; his parents, Rod and Shelly Nelson; his nieces, Kassidy Puckett and Kaylee Deaton; his maternal grandfather, Herb Smith; and too many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends to count. He was preceded in death by his beautiful sister, Shahana Nelson. Matt was a phenomenal person, inside and out. He had the biggest heart, the best smile, a contagious laugh, and loyalty that could not be matched. He was the hardest worker, a perfectionist in his trade of finish carpentry, and more than earned the title of "Mr. Fix It" in every avenue. Matt was a Momma's boy, who loved his family fiercely, and was the type of friend that you could count on to "show up." Above all things in life, Matt took immense pride in being a father. If Matt wasn't at work, he was spending time with his children; giving Jayden advice and guidance, building Ella swings (and taking a few turns himself), or playing video games with Noah (and getting his butt kicked by a 4 year old a time or two.) In short, Matt added value to everyone whose life he touched and his memory will live on far beyond his passing. Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 4pm-7pm at Cooper Funeral Home. ***MASKS ARE REQUIRED by all that enter the building, per the family's request. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.