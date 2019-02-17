|
|
Matthew Robert Gates
Cincinnati - Matthew Robert Gates (41), of Cincinnati, passed away after a sudden illness on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Mercy West Hospital, surrounded in love by family and friends - heretofore known as 'The Love Army' - of which he was the foundation. Matthew was born on September 9, 1977 in Perrysburg Ohio to Robert and Nancy Gates. He received his Architecture Degree from DAAP at the University of Cincinnati in 2001 with a Certification of Historic Preservation. He was a leader and mentor to many local professionals and worked at several local firms including FRCH Nelson and BDG Architects. Matt's love of architecture, design, history, music, and art was only surpassed by his loving support of his family and friends. If lovability was judged based on a person's nicknames, Umple Matt/Maskew/The Ocean/Guardian Protector/Front Porch Backup/MatthÜber would win first prize. To know him was a privilege. He is survived by his parents, Robert and Nancy (Dorn) Gates, brother, Travis, Sister-in-Law Kristen, nephew, Elliott Matthew, and niece, Jewell. In addition, he was loved by his extended family, the Love Army, and so many others. A celebration of life is being planned for the Spring. Because Matthew had such a variety of interests and passions, the family asks that you make a memorial of your choice in his name. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home. www.mrfh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 17, 2019