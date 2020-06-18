Matthew Robert Mangine Jr.
Union - Matthew Robert Mangine Jr., 16, of Union, Kentucky, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. A rising junior at St. Henry HS, he was a standout soccer player for his school and the Kings Hammer Soccer Club. We will always remember Matthew as a wonderful son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, teammate and friend.
He is survived by his loving parents, Matt and Kim Mangine; his brother, Joseph Mangine; his maternal grandparents, Rob and JoAnn "Mee Maw" Corken; his paternal grandparents, Bob and Marsha Mangine; his paternal grandmother, Marion "Nana" Mangine; his uncles, Mark, Robert (Amanda), and AJ; his aunts, Angela and Michelle; his cousins, Sophia and MacKenzie; cherished friend and teammate to many.
A celebration of life visitation will be on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 3:30PM-6:30PM at St. Paul Church in Florence, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be private. Burial at St. John Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to: Matthew Robert Mangine Jr. c/o Central Bank.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and intimacy of funerals, attending guests are highly encouraged to wear their own masks, and be prepared to wait because of capacity restrictions. More visitor instruction and online condolences available at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Union - Matthew Robert Mangine Jr., 16, of Union, Kentucky, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. A rising junior at St. Henry HS, he was a standout soccer player for his school and the Kings Hammer Soccer Club. We will always remember Matthew as a wonderful son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, teammate and friend.
He is survived by his loving parents, Matt and Kim Mangine; his brother, Joseph Mangine; his maternal grandparents, Rob and JoAnn "Mee Maw" Corken; his paternal grandparents, Bob and Marsha Mangine; his paternal grandmother, Marion "Nana" Mangine; his uncles, Mark, Robert (Amanda), and AJ; his aunts, Angela and Michelle; his cousins, Sophia and MacKenzie; cherished friend and teammate to many.
A celebration of life visitation will be on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 3:30PM-6:30PM at St. Paul Church in Florence, KY. Mass of Christian Burial will be private. Burial at St. John Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to: Matthew Robert Mangine Jr. c/o Central Bank.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and intimacy of funerals, attending guests are highly encouraged to wear their own masks, and be prepared to wait because of capacity restrictions. More visitor instruction and online condolences available at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.